Cusat to collaborate with global varsities for research and exchange programmes

October 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will join hands with universities and companies in the country and abroad for research and exchange programmes.

The varsity authorities recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with representatives of the University of Ruhuna, Sri Lanka, to facilitate student exchanges and collaboration in education, research, and development.

The partners also agreed on exchange of faculty, scholarly and pedagogical materials, and staff by engaging in joint research, imparting technical training, and developing curricula. The Sri Lankan delegation also interacted with the heads of various departments, according to a communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation from tech major IBM held a meeting with Cusat Vice-Chancellor Dr. P.G. Sankaran for a high-level overview of the statistical products of the company and to enhance collaboration with the departments of Statistics and Mathematics. They shared their insights on student exchange programmes, information sharing, integration of facilities, introduction of joint programmes, curriculum modification, and employee sponsorship.

The authorities said Dr. David Craig from James Cook University, Australia, visited the main campus recently to discuss academic and collaborative research opportunities in marine sciences.

Dr. Pascal Maussion, vice president of International Relations, Institute National Polytechnique de Toulouse (INP Toulouse), France, visited the varsity to discuss collaborations, including twinning programmes and dual degree programmes, the communication added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT