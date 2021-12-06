Cusat team on a green mission in Maldives

Kochi

Experts to study reasons behind loss of mangrove forests

A four-member team from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is in Maldives to understand and reverse the loss of mangrove forests in the region.

The delegation is led by Dr. Bijoy Nandan, Head of the Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology and Biochemistry, Cusat. The project’s objective is to study the reasons behind the loss of mangrove forests and restore them back in wetlands, according to a communication.

The delegation met Aminath Shauna, Minister of Environment, Climate Change & Technology, Maldives; and Dr. Hussain Rasheed Hassan, Minister of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture, as part of the visit. Their discussions focussed on academic collaboration between Cusat and Maldives institutions in various areas including fisheries technology.

The team will undertake field visits to eight islands in Northern Maldives to collect plant, insects and sediment samples for measuring environmental parameters in-situ.

Dr. Nandan will give a public lecture on ‘Role of Mangroves and Wetlands in Ecosystem Conservation and the present Mangrove Die-Off in the North of Maldives and presentation of results of preliminary analysis and future plans’ on December 10.

The varsity team and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Maldives, will conduct basic analysis of samples collected from field (isolation of fungal species and extraction of DNA, etc.) at the National Lab of Maldives Food and Drug Authority. They will scientifically analyse refined samples and come with a final technical report in three to four months, highlighting reasons for die-off besides suggesting future course of action on management and restoration of degraded mangroves, it said.

In December last year, an agreement had been finalised between Cusat and EPA to carry out the study on the loss of mangrove forests and restore them in their original condition.