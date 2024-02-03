Cusat Syndicate to discuss Governor’s ultimatum on V-C selection after Feb. 15

February 03, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Syndicate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is expected to meet on February 16 or 17 to take a decision on the ultimatum issued by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to recommend its nominee towards the search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor.

The move comes a day after Mr. Khan, who is the Chancellor of State universities, issued a directive to the V-Cs of eight varsities to convene Syndicate meetings and propose the name of a person of eminence in the sphere of higher education. The varsity authorities have to submit the name within 15 days, failing which further steps will be taken for the constitution of the committee for recommending the panel for the appointment of V-C, according to the letter sent by the office of the Governor dated January 29.

Interestingly, a meeting of the Cusat Syndicate held on January 27 had deferred discussion on the earlier directive issued by the Governor to nominate a person to the search-cum-selection committee. A decision to schedule the next Syndicate meet on February 16 or 17 was taken as the current session of the Kerala Assembly will conclude only on February 15. The two MLAs in the Syndicate, including C.K. Asha and M. Vijin, can attend only after the conclusion of the ongoing Assembly session, according to the varsity authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the plan of action, they pointed out that the Syndicate would seek legal opinion on the decision to be taken in view of the pending court cases related to the appointment of V-Cs. Varsities had also cited pending Bills related to the appointment of V-Cs as a reason for not proposing a name to be included in the search-cum-selection committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.