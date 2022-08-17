Cusat students stage protest demanding mess facility at hostel

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 17, 2022 19:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inmates of Sahara hostel for B. Tech students at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) staged a protest on the campus on Wednesday demanding immediate steps to implement a mess facility.

The agitating students alleged that the lack of mess at the hostel was forcing inmates to depend on other hostels or facilities outside the campus. “We have been requesting the authorities over the last two months to permit students to manage the mess at Sahara hostel. The mess is usually managed by a panel of students selected at a general body meeting, which has been delayed owing to the lack of permission from the authorities,” they said.

The students alleged that the authorities were aiding the interests of the the Students Federation of India by not holding the general body meeting to elect the mess committee. “We have rallied under the banner of Sahara Hostel Community,” they said. They added that the agitation was called off after the university authorities agreed to hold the meeting on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
university

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app