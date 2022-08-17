Cusat students stage protest demanding mess facility at hostel

ADVERTISEMENT

Inmates of Sahara hostel for B. Tech students at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) staged a protest on the campus on Wednesday demanding immediate steps to implement a mess facility.

The agitating students alleged that the lack of mess at the hostel was forcing inmates to depend on other hostels or facilities outside the campus. “We have been requesting the authorities over the last two months to permit students to manage the mess at Sahara hostel. The mess is usually managed by a panel of students selected at a general body meeting, which has been delayed owing to the lack of permission from the authorities,” they said.

The students alleged that the authorities were aiding the interests of the the Students Federation of India by not holding the general body meeting to elect the mess committee. “We have rallied under the banner of Sahara Hostel Community,” they said. They added that the agitation was called off after the university authorities agreed to hold the meeting on Friday.