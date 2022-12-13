Cusat students selected for Class NK Ship Design Award 2022

December 13, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three students of the department of ship technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have been selected for the Class NK Ship Design Award 2022. It was instituted by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, known as Class NK, which is the commercial ship classification society of Japan. The winners are Sub. Lt. Gaurav Tehlan, Sub. Lt. Samir Deepak Bagul, and Nitin Padmanabhan, students of B.Tech. Naval Architecture and Ship Building programmes, according to an official communication. The first, second and third prize winners will receive a certificate signed by the Class NK chairman and cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹20,000 and ₹15,000 respectively. Class NK India Commander Sumithran Sampath will distribute the prizes on December 16.

