ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat students bag impressive placements

February 22, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 640 final year students pursuing various courses at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) bagged impressive placements during campus recruitment.

Leading IT companies were among the key recruiters this time. The highest pay package was ₹25 lakh a year, while the average salary was ₹4.9 lakh. The major recruiters included TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IBM, and Amazon, to name a few, according to an official communication.

In the first phase of recruitment, nine students were offered a pay package of ₹25 lakh per annum. The recruiters also offered internships to aspirants. Nine students received internship offer, with a monthly stipend of ₹98,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US