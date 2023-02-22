Cusat students bag impressive placements

February 22, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 640 final year students pursuing various courses at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) bagged impressive placements during campus recruitment.

Leading IT companies were among the key recruiters this time. The highest pay package was ₹25 lakh a year, while the average salary was ₹4.9 lakh. The major recruiters included TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IBM, and Amazon, to name a few, according to an official communication.

In the first phase of recruitment, nine students were offered a pay package of ₹25 lakh per annum. The recruiters also offered internships to aspirants. Nine students received internship offer, with a monthly stipend of ₹98,000.