Cusat students appeal for holding supplementary exams

‘Further delay will affect future studies and career prospects of candidates’

The delay in the conduct of the B.Tech supplementary exams of Cochin University of Science and Technology has left many aspirants anxious and worried.

The supplementary exams for the supplementary exams (2012 scheme) were scheduled in March-April. However, the pandemic forced the varsity authorities to cancel the schedule. With the relaxations coming into force, the students have urged the authorities to issue the notification for the exam without delay as any further delay would affect their future studies and career prospects.

Anisha, a former student of the School of Engineering who completed her course in 2018, said that she was not in a position to pursue her Civil Service dreams in view of the delay in the conduct of the supplementary exams. “The varsity could help us by holding the exams online. It would benefit students who had joined various jobs abroad. If the exams are to be held offline, they need to make a lot of preparations in advance including the mandatory quarantine period to be undertaken after reaching the State,” she said.

K.V. Abhijith, who completed the course in 2017, said that many aspirants were not able to apply for the graduate level exams and other openings without clearing the arrears. “Some of them have already joined companies, which have a cut-off date for submission of the provisional degree certificate. The supplementary exams for even semesters were scheduled in April. The delay will now have an effect on the schedule for odd-semester exams, which are usually held in November-December,” he said.

Benjamin Varghese P., Controller of Exams, said that the online mode was not practical as the number of candidates appearing for the supplementary exams was high. “It will be four or five times higher than the strength of the students for which the varsity had conducted online exams after the outbreak of COVID-19. We have written to the Principals of 24 recognised colleges [now affiliated with Technical University] seeking their consent to hold the pen-and-paper exam in the respective centres,” he said.

Prof. Varghese said that the registration window would have to be opened again for those who cannot register for the exams which were scheduled in March-April. “The entire process, including remitting the fee, receiving the requests for change of centre and issue of hall tickets may take at least one month,” he said. The varsity has plans to conduct the supplementary exams for both even and odd semesters together.