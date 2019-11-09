Cusat student debarred for three years

A fourth year B.Tech student of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Mohammed Sherin N.T.K. has been debarred from appearing for all examinations, except the ongoing internal examinations, for a three-year period on the charge of violating the provisions of the Cochin University Students (Conduct and Disciplinary) Code 2005.

He had been suspended for the alleged harassment of a girl student during Talentime 2019. The suspension was later revoked following an unconditional apology and undertaking by him and his parent that he would not indulge in unlawful activities again.

He was placed under suspension pending inquiry for the alleged attack on a student of the School of Engineering. During this period, his active involvement in student unrest on the campus and the damaging of a motorcycle of a fellow student were established by an inquiry committee in September 2019. He was also reportedly staying at the university hostel unauthorisedly during the suspension period.