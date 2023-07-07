Cusat steps up verification of documents to curb fraudulent practices

July 07, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has stepped up efforts to check submission of fake academic documents for gaining admission to various programmes.

The varsity move comes in the wake of the recent controversies involving submission of fake certificates and documents for gaining admission and to secure employment. The varsity had come across four such cases over the last three years.

Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran said the scrutiny of degree certificates issued by various universities and submitted by the candidates would be strengthened. “We plan to verify the name of the university in which the candidate had pursued the qualifying examination with the official data of recognised higher educational institutions listed by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU),” he said.

The varsity has plans to ask the applicants to submit a proof of recognition by the University Grants Commission if the name of the varsity does not figure in the institutions recognised by the AIU. The scrutiny and cross-checking of academic documents would be mainly done for admissions to the postgraduate programmes as candidates from various States apply for various courses offered by the university.

For the BTech programmes, the university authorities said that the chances of such fraudulent practices were remote, as the applicants may have passed the qualification examination from either the Central Board of Secondary Education or other State boards. However, the admission wing would remain alert against submission of fake mark lists and related documents for the undergraduate programmes, they said.