Cusat start-up grant to help fight pandemic

Kochi

07 October 2020 20:09 IST

Entrepreneurs to develop products useful in battling COVID-19

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has come out with a start-up grant to encourage researchers and students develop products and services useful in the fight against COVID-19.

The assistance is part of the start-up grant set up by the university with financial assistance under the Centre’s RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) to help students and researchers convert their innovative ideas into full-fledged ventures.

The grant will be managed by Cusat-TBI under the Cusat Tech Foundation formed by the university for entrepreneurship development, employability enhancement, and to promote innovation. About 40 lakh will be disbursed as grant in multiple instalments, according to an official release.

COVID-19 response grant is exclusively for the development of products and services specifically useful in the fight against the pandemic. The final outcome of the work should be ‘development of a prototype/formulation/process/Minimum Viable Product (MVP), which can be scalable for deployment.’

Idea grant

The varsity had received applications under the idea grant for potential start-ups having a brilliant idea or research output, which the innovators wanted to scale-up to a commercial level. The product grant for start-ups is meant for those who have completed their prototype and are seriously looking at final product development before hitting the market.

The screening of application forms were done by an expert panel set up by Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan and it comprised academicians and industry experts. Twenty-four start-ups under various domains such as electronic hardware, biotechnology, marine science, polymer and software applications were recommended by the committee initially.

The university has plans to upgrade its Technology Business Incubator to a state-of-the-art facility with assistance under RUSA. It will provide infrastructural facilities for start-ups and also support innovators to make the best out of the facilities and resources available on the campus. An additional space of 3,000 sq.ft. has already been allotted at the Students’ Amenity Centre and sanction will be given for the construction of another 10,000 sq.ft. A Fab lab sponsored by the Kerala Start-up Mission is also under development, according to stakeholders.