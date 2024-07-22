Cusat stampede: safety protocol, corrective measures on the anvil

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will formulate a comprehensive safety protocol in consultation with the police and the Department of Fire and Rescue Services while holding programmes at its open-air auditorium on the main campus.

The authorities are working on drafting detailed safety guidelines to be observed while organising programmes in the future. The move forms part of steps being taken following the tragic stampede in connection with a musical event at the auditorium in November last year.

The guidelines will be developed as per the recommendations of the technical panel that probed the structural defects of the venue. The authorities will not permit events that fail to comply with the guidelines. There will be no permission for holding events, if there are alerts by the India Meteorological department about bad weather conditions.

The panel had suggested that no additional barriers be set up inside the auditorium that prevented free movement of people. In accordance with the recommendations, the authorities have initiated discussions with the Fire and Rescue Services department, police, and the Electrical Inspectorate.

The services of a fire consultant may be sought to implement measures suggested by the Fire department. The authorities said the programmes to be held in the auditorium and other venues would be organised in strict compliance with the guidelines proposed by the police and the revised safety guidelines issued by the Department of Higher Education on June 22, 2024.

As part of the general mitigation measures, the technical panel said that hand rails near the stage must have a minimum height of 120 cm. The damaged ceiling panels have to be repaired. More radial exhausts need to be provided over the roof to ensure faster air exchange. Proper signages and warning boards need to be provided inside the auditorium and the outside enclosure, it said.

