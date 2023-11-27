HamberMenu
Cusat stampede: rights panel registers case

November 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case and sought an emergency inquiry report within a fortnight on the stampede on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus that killed four persons on Saturday.

The Commission said that all factors including possible security lapses should be examined. A notice has been issued by Commission member V.K. Beenakumari to the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) and the Cusat Registrar. This was on a petition filed by a human rights activist alleging security lapse on the part of the university.

The petitioner alleged that there was only a single entrance to the auditorium, which has a capacity of 2,500. There was no police security. The petitioner also called for precautions to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

The Commission will hold a sitting at the Aluva Palace on Tuesday.

