Cusat stampede: police register case for unnatural death

November 26, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery police have registered a case for unnatural death in connection with the stampede that killed four and injured over 40 ahead of the musical concert of a popular Bollywood singer that was to be held as part of the tech fest organised by the School of Engineering of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

As per the first information report, a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC after four persons were killed in the stampede in the rush to enter the open-air stadium for the music concert by Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi on Saturday around 8 p.m.

The police may add more sections, if it so warrant, based on the findings of their investigation.

4 students die in stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology tech festival
Tragedy appears to be a freak incident, says ADGP
Kochi / Kerala / death / universities and colleges

