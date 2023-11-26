Cusat stampede: ‘music concert organisers did not inform police of event’

November 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The organisers of the music concert on Saturday night, that resulted in a stampede claiming four lives on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus, did not inform the police of over 2,000 students and others converging at the auditorium, nor were there CCTVs to keep track of the happenings, said informed sources.

“The university authorities should have informed us of such a massive crowd converging there for the concert held in connection with ‘Dhishna’, the institution’s annual tech festival, especially since it was near a public road that passed through the campus. Most educational institutions inform the police to prevent untoward incidents and to enable the police to step in with mob-control measures if the need arose. Ultimately, a crowd numbering more than the expected 2,000 people turned up,” said a senior police officer who is part of the team probing the incident.

Possible shortcomings in ensuring streamlined entry of visitors to the venue, the row of steep steps, and rain which led to the students and others mobbing the sole entry gate could have led to the tragedy. A case for ‘unnatural death’ had been registered, while aspects such as negligence on the part of the organisers of the concert and stakeholders in the university were being probed, the officer added.

In the absence of CCTVs in the vicinity of the auditorium, the police are in the process of collecting evidence, including statements of students and other eyewitnesses.

Speaking to the media, Cusat Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran said the auditorium was not yet full, and that groups of students and others tried to make their way into it as soon as the laser lights were turned on, possibly thinking that the concert was set to begin. The steep steps that led to the premises and the inability of the organisers to streamline their entry into the venue could have led to the stampede. The varsity was considering regulating the entry of students to such events through pass, he said.

On why CCTV footage of the premises was not available, the Vice-Chancellor said there was a CCTV facing the exteriors of the auditorium. It has to be seen whether it was working. He added that half a dozen police personnel had checked the premises, even though they had not been intimated in writing. Apart from student coordinators, two professors had been deputed as faculty coordinators of the event, said Mr. Sankaran.

The event’s website had mentioned that students who had registered for the concert would be permitted in first, followed by those who had not registered and outsiders. An alternative entrance was locked to regulate the entry of students through a single gate, it is learnt.

Faculty members of the university said that police personnel who were camping on the premises for over a week following clashes between students of rival political parties residing in hostels might have been withdrawn in connection with the ISL match at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in the city on Saturday.