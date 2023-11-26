HamberMenu
Cusat stampede: injuries to head, internal organs main cause of death

November 26, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Prima facie, the three students and an outsider who died in the stampede on the Cusat campus on Saturday night succumbed following head and facial injuries and cracking of ribs which in turn caused injuries to their internal organs, the police said.

Four students die in stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology tech festival

On Sunday, the police and forensic personnel collected evidence from the auditorium premises where the tragedy unfurled. They will speak to more students and faculty members, in a bid to identify what triggered the rush to the entry gate to the auditorium and the students reportedly pushing down and trampling upon those who were waiting on the steep, ‘unscientifically-built’ steps that led to the auditorium, it is learnt.

In the meantime, two of the total 42 students who were hospitalised with injuries are still on ventilator support. Another five students are in ICUs. The rest 35 are in wards. Another 20 injured had sought treatment in outpatient wings, sources said.

A musical night that ended on a tragic note
