Cusat stampede: High Court grants Kerala government 10 more days to submit records

January 05, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted the State government ten more days to produce records, including reports detailing the action taken, related to the stampede that happened during a tech fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), which resulted in four deaths.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order when a writ petition by Kerala Students Union (KSU) president Aloshius Xavier, seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede, came up for hearing. It was submitted before the court that the Director of Collegiate Education and the Director of Technical Education were inquiring into the incident. Besides, a magisterial inquiry by the District Collector also was also on. Therefore, it was not open for the petitioner to seek another inquiry into the incident at the stage.

