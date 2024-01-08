GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cusat stampede: compensation for families of victims yet to be announced

January 08, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The government has not yet announced compensation for the families of four persons who died in the stampede at the open-air auditorium at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) more than a month after the tragedy.

Four persons, including three students of the varsity’s School of Engineering, were killed a few minutes ahead of the start of a musical nite by Bollywood singer Nikita Gandhi at the open-air auditorium on the Kalamassery campus on November 25. Albin Joseph, a native of Mundoor, Palakkad, who reached the campus to watch the show, was also killed in the stampede. Over 60 students were injured in the incident.

There was initial confusion on who would announce compensation for the families of the victims. The varsity authorities had said that they were awaiting a green signal from the government before announcing the financial assistance. They were ready to announce it, but decided to await a Cabinet decision on the compensation. The Opposition parties had criticised the delay in awarding the compensation. The government later conveyed to the authorities that the Cabinet would announce the compensation.

It is learnt that the compensation may be announced at the Cabinet meeting to be held next week. The process was delayed as the procedural work at the official level got delayed, especially in the case of Mr. Joseph. A decision may come either this week or by next week, according to the authorities.

