Cusat, Sri Lankan varsity sign MoU for academic and research engagements

June 19, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Ruhuna (UoR) in Sri Lanka for academic and research engagements.

Cusat Vice Chancellor P.G. Sankaran and UoR Vice Chancellor Sujeewa Amarasena were the signatories.

The MoU covered specific academic exchange and partnership and research collaborations in areas of fisheries, marine science and technology, marine engineering and naval architecture, and also decided to strengthen academic curriculum, research capabilities and financial support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, and Dipin P.R., Consulate General of India, Hambantota, were instrumental in coordinating and successfully completing the MoU by the two universities.

The Cusat Vice Chancellor and the Dean of Faculty of Marine Sciences also held discussions on the proposed academic and research initiatives of the two universities with Sri Lankan Education Minister A.D. Susil Premajayantha.

Mr. Premajayantha expressed immense satisfaction on the collaboration by the two universities and solicited support of the Indian High Commission and Cusat to strengthen current academic and research capabilities of UoR as well as the Ocean University of Sri Lanka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.