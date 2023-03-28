ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat scientists win grant to develop probiotic mix for children

March 28, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have won a financial grant of ₹3.5 lakh to develop a probiotic health mix for children.

The assistance has been provided jointly by the Kerala Startup Mission and Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology under the research innovation programme for women start-ups. The aim is to empower women and provide financial support to budding entrepreneurs. The grant was awarded to Dr. Sarita G. Bhat, Professor and former head of the Department of Biotechnology, and Dr. Bindya E.S., post-doctoral scientist at the department.

The start-up aims to develop a flavoured health mix incorporated with bacteria with probiotic qualities. The drink improves gastrointestinal health and immunity in children, according to the researchers. The start-up will function with the support of the university’s Centre for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Industrial Collaboration.

