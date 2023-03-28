HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cusat scientists win grant to develop probiotic mix for children

March 28, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have won a financial grant of ₹3.5 lakh to develop a probiotic health mix for children.

The assistance has been provided jointly by the Kerala Startup Mission and Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology under the research innovation programme for women start-ups. The aim is to empower women and provide financial support to budding entrepreneurs. The grant was awarded to Dr. Sarita G. Bhat, Professor and former head of the Department of Biotechnology, and Dr. Bindya E.S., post-doctoral scientist at the department.

The start-up aims to develop a flavoured health mix incorporated with bacteria with probiotic qualities. The drink improves gastrointestinal health and immunity in children, according to the researchers. The start-up will function with the support of the university’s Centre for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Industrial Collaboration.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.