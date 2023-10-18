HamberMenu
Cusat scientists among top 3% on Stanford list

October 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five faculty members of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have featured in the 2023 list of the best 3% scientists in the world released by Stanford University in the US.

They include Dr. A.A. Muhammad Hatha, Head of the Department, Marine Biology and Director, School of Marine Sciences; Dr. Rosamma Philip, UGC BSR faculty; Dr. P. Mohanan, Co-ordinator Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research & retired faculty, Department of Electronics; Dr. M.R. Anantharaman, UGC BSR faculty, Department of Physics; and Dr. V.P.N. Namboori, Visiting Professor, Department of Photonics, according to a release.

