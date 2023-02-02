Cusat, Sanskrit varsity pin hopes on State Budget

February 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, are pinning hopes on the State Budget to push its academic and infrastructural capabilities.

Cusat has presented a detailed wish list before the government ahead of finalising Budget proposals. It includes the setting up of new centres of research in niche and interdisciplinary areas.

“Some of the centres proposed are in the areas of sensor system technology, forensic science, skill development, climate information services, and cognitive computing,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr. K.N. Madhusoodanan.

The varsity has proposed a research centre for anti-microbial resistance surveillance and maritime studies. Dr. Madhuoosdanan said a detailed proposal had been formulated for the establishment of a Centre for Structural Biology in memory of physicist G.N. Ramachandran.

Among the other plans, the varsity authorities are expecting allocation for the proposed mobility fund for faculty members and students applying for research and internship programmes in the country and abroad. The fund will be used for supporting short-term visits.

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has also presented its wish list. Dr. M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor, said funds had been requested for hostel and for strengthening the existing centres of research. “We are also hoping support for the institution development programmes launched to enhance academic and infrastructure initiatives,” he added.