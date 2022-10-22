Cusat researchers win patent for innovation on agricultural irrigation

The system automates irrigation based on water requirements of crops by integrating Machine Learning and Internet of Things

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 22, 2022 18:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have won an Indian patent for their innovation titled ‘An Automated Irrigation System Based On Crop Water Requirement (AISCR) And Its Method Thereof’.

The patent was won by Dr. Santosh Kumar M.B., Associate Professor, Division of Information Technology, School of Engineering, and Sowmya M.R., part-time research scholar, Department of Computer Applications, Cusat, and Assistant Professor, Sree Sankara College, Kalady, according to an official communication.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

AISCR proposes a method for automating agricultural irrigation systems based on water requirements of crops by integrating Machine Learning and Internet of Things. The invention includes a method for calculating the irrigation trigger point, which is used to start the irrigation process before the crops become water-stressed. AISCR functions as a crop water irrigation alert system with a mobile application user interface, saving time and efforts of farmers, the communication added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app