Cusat researchers win patent for innovation on agricultural irrigation

The Hindu Bureau October 22, 2022 18:28 IST

The system automates irrigation based on water requirements of crops by integrating Machine Learning and Internet of Things

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have won an Indian patent for their innovation titled ‘An Automated Irrigation System Based On Crop Water Requirement (AISCR) And Its Method Thereof’. The patent was won by Dr. Santosh Kumar M.B., Associate Professor, Division of Information Technology, School of Engineering, and Sowmya M.R., part-time research scholar, Department of Computer Applications, Cusat, and Assistant Professor, Sree Sankara College, Kalady, according to an official communication. AISCR proposes a method for automating agricultural irrigation systems based on water requirements of crops by integrating Machine Learning and Internet of Things. The invention includes a method for calculating the irrigation trigger point, which is used to start the irrigation process before the crops become water-stressed. AISCR functions as a crop water irrigation alert system with a mobile application user interface, saving time and efforts of farmers, the communication added.



