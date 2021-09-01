Cusat researchers develop nano clays for cancer therapy

KOCHI

01 September 2021 22:48 IST

Bio-compatible magneto particles will help deliver drugs to diseased cells

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have developed flake-like magnetic nano clays having unique properties that can be used for targeted cancer therapy with minimum side-effects.

“These particles are bio-compatible and tumour cells will preferentially uptake these particles. In the presence of external magnetic field, they get heated up and increase their temperature to 40 degree within 10 minutes in the presence of alternating magnetic field. This phenomenon is known as magnetic hyperthermia,” said Sailaja G.S., principal investigator of the project funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology.

The magnetic measurements were carried out in the lab of Manoj Raama Varma, Chief Scientist, CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, who is the co-investigator of the project. Anjana K., Ph.D student and project fellow, had executed the experiments, according to an official communication.

Dr. Sailaja said that the synthesis was designed in such a way that the flake like clays were separated from each other. “This will help in loading clinically used chemotherapeutic drugs in between the layers. So, a dual therapy with minimum side effects can be achieved for the treatment of cancer,” she said.