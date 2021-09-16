CUSAT researchers develop app for dementia care

Prajna, to be launched on September 21, will be available on Android and iOS platforms

A mobile app developed by researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will offer a helping hand to dementia patients and their caregivers.

It will be launched on World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21. The application was jointly developed by the Centre for Neurosciences and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra at the university.

“The free app named Prajna will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. In the initial phase, it will cater for people in Ernakulam district,” said Baby Chakrapani P.S., Director of the Centre for Neurosciences. “The app content will include information on dementia care centres, caregivers, doctors, psychologists, social workers, and health experts involved in dementia care. It will provide scientific information on the condition,” he added.

A user can measure his cognitive function by participating in the mini mental state exam (MMSE) in the application. Dr. Chakrapani said the app would have videos explaining the best practices in dementia care worldwide.

The app is part of the social development project of the Centre for Neurosciences to develop a dementia-friendly community under its Udbodh programme. The project includes awareness programmes on early detection and effective management of the disease through lifestyle changes and treatment.

The centre has developed care systems for people with dementia in Kochi. Researchers at the centre have been in the forefront of conducting awareness sessions at schools, colleges, and local bodies. They also offer orientation programmes for healthcare professionals.

Memory cafes were held to create a feeling of togetherness among those with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers at select locations here. The platforms encourage open discussion on concerns in Alzheimer’s disease management.