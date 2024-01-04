ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat researchers bag patent

January 04, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been granted an Indian patent for the innovation of an ‘efficient eco-friendly radio wave absorber’.

It was an outcome of the research carried out by inventors Dr. Rahul Manohar O, former research scholar; Prof. K.S. Beena; and Prof. Anju Pradeep of the School of Engineering, according to a communication.

The invention provides a multi-layer frequency selective radio wave absorber using coir, rubber and copper wire. The patent was facilitated by the IPR facilitation cell at Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS).

