Cusat researchers bag patent

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been granted an Indian patent for the innovation of an ‘efficient eco-friendly radio wave absorber’.
It was an outcome of the research carried out by inventors Dr. Rahul Manohar O, former research scholar; Prof. K.S. Beena; and Prof. Anju Pradeep of the School of Engineering, according to a communication.
The invention provides a multi-layer frequency selective radio wave absorber using coir, rubber and copper wire. The patent was facilitated by the IPR facilitation cell at Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS).
COMMents
SHARE