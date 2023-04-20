ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat research scholar fined on charge of plagiarism

April 20, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

A professor in Italy had lodged a complaint in November 2022 alleging that the research scholar had copied his research work

The Hindu Bureau

A Syndicate meet of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) slapped a penalty of ₹10,000 on a part-time research scholar at the varsity’s Cochin University College of Engineering, Kuttanad, for alleged plagiarism in his research paper.

The research scholar, affiliated to the Department of Computer Science, has been asked to tender an unconditional apology. The varsity had set up an inquiry committee after a professor in Italy lodged a complaint in November 2022 alleging that the research scholar had copied the contents of his research work. Though the doctoral candidate had denied the charges, the inquiry committee found that he had copied from the work of the professor, and that a few lines were retained as such in his journal.

The Syndicate meet decided to cancel the registration of the research scholar, if he refused to abide by the disciplinary action. Details of actions taken against him will be conveyed to the professor.

The university has also decided to set up a departmental academic integrity panel (DAIP) as per UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2018.

