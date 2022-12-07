Cusat research scholar develops AI-powered device to detect breast cancer

December 07, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A research scholar in the Department of Instrumentation at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has developed a device powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can detect breast cancer at an early stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neural network models of the device developed by Anil Johny under the guidance of Cusat Vice Chancellor Dr. K.N. Madhusoodanan can detect textures in complex medical images of a person and send its analysis to AI for a second opinion.

The device has a prediction accuracy of 92% and works on an open source operating system. The research also highlights the need for a native database of medical images to conduct experiments at different levels to enhance prediction accuracy, according to an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The device can be utilised in providing early warnings and analysing common factors of cancer in various ethnicities by tracking malignancy parameters from pixel patterns of breast image databases and reporting abnormalities in cell structures to the cloud server, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US