Cusat research scholar develops AI-powered device to detect breast cancer

December 07, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

A research scholar in the Department of Instrumentation at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has developed a device powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can detect breast cancer at an early stage.

The neural network models of the device developed by Anil Johny under the guidance of Cusat Vice Chancellor Dr. K.N. Madhusoodanan can detect textures in complex medical images of a person and send its analysis to AI for a second opinion.

The device has a prediction accuracy of 92% and works on an open source operating system. The research also highlights the need for a native database of medical images to conduct experiments at different levels to enhance prediction accuracy, according to an official release.

The device can be utilised in providing early warnings and analysing common factors of cancer in various ethnicities by tracking malignancy parameters from pixel patterns of breast image databases and reporting abnormalities in cell structures to the cloud server, it said.