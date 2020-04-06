Kochi

Cusat reschedules vacation

Cochin University of Science and Technology has re-arranged the summer vacation of its teaching departments and engineering colleges owing to the lockdown. An official release said that the summer vacation would be from March 21 to May 20 instead of the earlier May-June schedule.

The departments would re-open on May 21.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 10:22:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cusat-reschedules-vacation/article31273951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY