Cusat rejects demand for exemption from credit system

September 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The authorities at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have rejected a demand by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) to exempt students who have gained B.Tech lateral entry from the credit system of evaluation.

The student organisation had claimed that the students who were admitted under the lateral entry scheme had no idea about the regulations under the credit system at the time of admissions. They had sought exemption for this academic year. The SFI had raised the demand after nearly 20 students who were admitted under the scheme failed to clear the exams. There were students who had not even earned a single credit. They had also failed to clear the special supplementary exam.

As per the existing regulations, candidates seeking lateral entry into the fifth semester should have earned 10 credits in the third semester. They need to secure 30 credits up to the fifth semester to gain entry into the seventh semester. The university authorities said the regulations could not be altered. The academic council has the power to make amendments. “At present, we are not able to accept the demand for an exemption. The academic council could consider any such request at the time of framing new regulations,” they said.

The authorities pointed out that such exemptions would have an impact on the regular batch of engineering students. “They may also seek a similar exemption and we will not be able to accept it in view of the current regulations,” they said.

