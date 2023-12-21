Cusat Registrar was requested to arrange security at the venue of musical programme, former principal tells Kerala High Court

December 21, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The former principal of the School of Engineering (SoE), Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that he had requested the university Registrar to arrange security for the musical programme as it was arranged in the open air auditorium located outside the premises of the SoE and open to the public.

In an affidavit, former principal Dipak Kumar Sahoo said he had sent a letter electronically as well as in physical form on November 24, seeking to provide adequate security and police personnel for the programmes. Besides, as a measure of abundant precaution, he had reminded the Registrar of his request over the phone on November 25. It was because the programme was being held at a venue under the custody of the Registrar.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by Aloshius Xavier, president of Kerala Students Union (KSU), seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede which claimed four lives. Mr. Kumar has been replaced by Sobha Cyrus as Principal.

He pointed out that there was no inaction on his part since he had made all the necessary arrangements for the programme. In fact, no DJ was arranged that evening. He had abided by the two notes mentioned in the approval letter for the musical night.

The petitioner’s allegation that there had been lack of proper monitoring by the authorities was false. Most of the students of SoE, about 500 in number with Dhishna T-shirts, had already been inside the auditorium before the stampede occurred. This was monitored by staff advisors on duty, including faculty coordinator Gireesh Kumaran Thampi, who was present inside the auditorium before the incident. However, crowd control was a skilled job which could only be done properly by the security officers and the police, as the faculty members were not in a position to manage large crowds, he added.