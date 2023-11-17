Cusat recovers compensation from students for damage to property

November 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has recovered a compensation of over ₹2.5 lakh for damage to property from students involved in violence on the main campus in Thrikkakara over the past one year.

The authorities recovered the compensation after they decided to act tough on students destroying office furniture, window panes, and other property during clashes or tension between warring factions on the campus.

Around ₹30,000 was recovered from two students involved in recent clashes, resulting in damage to property. While one student was asked to remit a fine of ₹20,000, the other involved was directed to pay a penalty of ₹10,000. The students had initially refused to pay the penalty. However, they later paid the fine as the authorities made it clear that they would not be able to appear for the semester exams without paying the fine.

The varsity authorities pointed out that there would be zero tolerance for any form of violence, especially incidents that lead to the destruction of campus property. Students involved in such incidents and those who refuse to pay fine would not be permitted to sit for their final semester examinations, they said.

Around ₹2 lakh was recovered as compensation for loss of property following violent clashes involving residents of Sahara hostel for B.Tech. students and members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in October 2022. Around ₹10,000 each was collected from the students as compensation. The results of a few were withheld after they initially refused to pay the penalty. They were published only after they paid the compensation.