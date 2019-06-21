Cusat records 54% jump in campus placement

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) achieved an increase of 54% in campus placement in 2018-19 compared to the previous year.

A total of 570 students in various schools and departments of the varsity received job offers through campus recruitment. In 2017-18, the corresponding figure was 370.

As per official estimates, 105 recruiters, which included IT companies, public sector units, and banking and financial institutions, gave placement offers to students. An overall 70% of the students eligible for attending the campus recruitment received offers.

“Major recruiters that selected students included software companies such as TCS, Infosys, IBM, CISCO, Amazon, Verizon and core companies such as L&T, Godrej, CEAT, Vedanta, ONGC, Reliance, and Indraprastha Gas,” said James Varghese, Chief Placement Officer and faculty member of Division of Mechanical Engineering under the School of Engineering.

The entry-level average annual salary offered this year registered an increase of 10,000 to 14,000 compared to the previous academic year. “Last year, it was about ₹4.80 lakh and it went up to ₹4.94 lakh annual pay package this time,” said Dr. James Varghese. The highest annual salary offered ranged between ₹16 lakh and ₹18 lakh. Eleven students received this pay packet.

It was offered to five students of B.Tech. Fire and Safety Engineering by a leading oil public sector company. They will join the company as safety engineers. A prominent tech company offered the pay packet to six students.

Internship offers

This year also witnessed a spike in internship offers for the pre-final year students. Some of the companies that offered internship and projects to students included TCS, Reliance, CEAT, and E&Y.

The internship for the sixth semester students is for a period of two months. In some select cases, it may also get extended by a few more months when students continue to work in the offline mode. A few of the students selected for internship programme had the opportunity to receive placement offers from companies in view of their consistent performance, according to varsity authorities.