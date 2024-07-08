ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat Professor booked on student’s complaint

Published - July 08, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery police have registered a case against a Professor and Syndicate member of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on charge of allegedly outraging the modesty of woman based on a petition lodged by a student.

The police registered a first information report against P.K. Baby, director of student’s welfare, on Saturday.

Reportedly, the student had earlier forwarded a complaint to the internal complaints committee (ICC) of Cusat based on which a probe was launched. The alleged harassment took place during an arts festival in March. This had triggered protests by students as well.

The police have launched a preliminary investigation after recording the complainant’s statement.

