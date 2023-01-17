Cusat Physics department gets ₹65-lakh research grant

January 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The department of Physics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has received a research grant of ₹65 lakh from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB).

Riju C. Issac, Associate Professor, is the chief investigator of the project. The grant will be utilised to produce high-temperature plasma, the fourth state of matter, using a femtosecond pulsed laser tightly focused on solids and to unravel the mysteries that occur in the early stages of its evolution through transient absorption spectroscopy, according to an official release.

The femtosecond laser available at the university is capable of producing plasma with temperatures of hundreds of thousands of kelvin for a very short time. The high-temperature phase of the plasma will last only for a short time less than one in billionth of a second. The objective of the project is to develop a diagnostic system that could be used in even higher temperature plasmas, including systems like inertial fusion, it said.