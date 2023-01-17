ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat Physics department gets ₹65-lakh research grant

January 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The department of Physics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has received a research grant of ₹65 lakh from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB).

Riju C. Issac, Associate Professor, is the chief investigator of the project. The grant will be utilised to produce high-temperature plasma, the fourth state of matter, using a femtosecond pulsed laser tightly focused on solids and to unravel the mysteries that occur in the early stages of its evolution through transient absorption spectroscopy, according to an official release.

The femtosecond laser available at the university is capable of producing plasma with temperatures of hundreds of thousands of kelvin for a very short time. The high-temperature phase of the plasma will last only for a short time less than one in billionth of a second. The objective of the project is to develop a diagnostic system that could be used in even higher temperature plasmas, including systems like inertial fusion, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US