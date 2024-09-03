GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cusat panel submits report on allegation of sexual assault against Syndicate member

The Kalamassery police had registered a case against Director of Department of Youth Welfare for allegedly outraging the modesty of the woman; report to be placed before the Syndicate, says V-C

Published - September 03, 2024 01:11 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on September 1 (Monday) submitted its report on the allegations of sexual assault levelled by a student against a member of the varsity’s Syndicate.

The authorities had received flak for not initiating action against P.K. Baby, who is the Director of the Department of Youth Welfare. The Kalamassery police had registered a case against him in July for allegedly outraging the modesty of the woman. The student had lodged a complaint stating that she was allegedly groped by him during the campus arts fest held in March. She had also submitted a complaint before the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) seeking action against him. The authorities had handed over the complaint as per the norms to the nine-member ICC for follow-up action.

However, the delay in initiating action against him had invited protests by student organisations, including the Students Federation of India and the Kerala Students Union.

The opposition student and employee’s organisations had alleged that the authorities were not acting against him in view of his Left credentials. They had alleged that his continuation as the Director of Youth Welfare will impede the progress of the investigation.

Vice Chancellor P.G. Sankaran said on Monday that the report of the ICC will be placed before the Syndicate for discussion and further action. On the delay in the submission of the report by the ICC, he said that the petitioner had submitted a few additional documents for consideration before the committee a few days ago. The ICC was given 90 days to complete its inquiry, he said.

