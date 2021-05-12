Cusat opts for digital route to hold examinations

KOCHI

12 May 2021 17:38 IST

To overcome delay in conducting offline exams due to the pandemic

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has decided to opt for the digital route to hold its final semester postgraduate exams to overcome the possible delay in holding offline exams in view of the worsening pandemic situation.

“We are planning to hold the final semester postgraduate exams online from next week,” said Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan. The varsity had postponed its examinations after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor, had asked the authorities not to hold offline exams following the second wave.

“The online exams for postgraduate courses will not be much of a logistical hurdle for us, as there are only 15 to 20 students each in a batch. Students will submit their projects online. The viva voce based on projects will also be held on the online platform,” said Prof. Madhusoodanan.

On whether the final semester B.Tech exams will also go online, the Vice Chancellor said a decision would be taken by the end of this month. “We will review the situation and take an appropriate decision. Students, especially those from north Indian States, had left the campus owing to the pandemic situation. The varsity may have to go for online exam for B.Tech students, if the situation does not improve,” he said. Around 2,500 students are pursuing various B.Tech programmes being offered by the varsity.

The varsity has postponed its Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to various programmes, including B.Tech courses scheduled earlier from June 12 to 14, in view of the pandemic condition. “We are now planning to hold it in the second week of July. A final decision will depend on the COVID situation close to that time,” said Prof. Madhusoodanan.