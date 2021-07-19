Cusat offline exams to resume on July 27

COVID protocol will be followed strictly, says VC

The offline examinations of the Cochin University of Science and Technology that got delayed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 will resume on July 27.

The seventh semester exams for the engineering students, who could not make it for the offline exam held in March owing to the pandemic situation, will begin on July 27. Nearly 100 students belonging to other States and pursuing the varsity’s B.Tech programmes are among those expected to appear for the offline exams, which will conclude on August 6.

“We have made arrangements to conduct the offline exams as per the protocol prescribed by the government. Social distancing norms and use of masks and sanitisers will be ensured while holding the offline exams,” said K. N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor.

“The hostel facility will be made available for students turning up for exams from outside. The guidelines on how to reopen the hostels in engineering colleges and polytechnic institutions and the protocols to be followed are likely to be issued by the government this week,” he said.

Students coming from other States would be required to submit the COVID negative certificate to avail of the hostel facility. They would not be allowed to crowd inside the hostels or assemble in groups. The hostel rooms will be disinfected ahead of reopening it to the inmates.

Senior officials of the examination wing said that the decision to hold the offline exams without delay would benefit the students, who had secured campus placements. Those who could not clear the exams held in March can appear for the session beginning on July 27.

The authorities decided not to conduct the online exams for the supplementary candidates in view of the technical and administrative hurdles in holding it. Moreover, the number of students in this category was also low compared to the normal exams, they said.