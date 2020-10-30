Cusat, NUALS introduce innovative programmes

KOCHI

30 October 2020 00:05 IST

MSc in Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Insurance and Banking Laws offered

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) and Cochin University of Science and Technology have introduced innovative programmes for the new academic year.

The law university located in Kalamassery is offering Postgraduate Diploma programmes in Insurance Law and Banking Law. The courses were proposed in view of the increasing need for trained law professionals in these two sectors. The course curriculum has been drafted keeping in mind the advanced knowledge level to be earned by the aspirants.

Both the courses will be held online in video conferencing platforms in view of the pandemic crisis. The intake for each programme is 50. The courses will be spread over one year with classes being held on holidays and Saturdays, according to the varsity authorities.

The minimum qualification for admission to both the postgraduate diploma courses is a Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university. The varsity will also invite experts in both banking and insurance laws to share their expertise with the students.

Besides these two programmes, NUALS has also invited applications for the existing Postgraduate Diploma programmes in Medical Law and Ethics and Cyber Law for the academic year 2020-21. The intake for both the programmes is 50 each. The minimum qualification for admission to the programme in Medical Law and Ethics is a Bachelor's degree in any subject of a recognised university. The minimum qualification for admission to the course in Cyber Law is a Bachelor's degree in any stream or a Bachelor’s degree in Law recognised by the varsity.

Cochin University of Science and Technology has introduced an MSc programme in Forensic Science. The course was proposed considering the growing demand for professionals in the field. The Kerala Police Academy is partnering with the varsity in offering the course. The intake for the course is 25. Of this, 10 seats will be reserved for police personnel, differently abled and transgender people. The duration of the course is two years.

Graduates from recognised universities with not less than 55% marks in subjects that include Forensic Science, Applied Microbiology & Forensic Science, B.Sc Zoology/Botany/Chemistry/Physics/Microbiology/Medical Microbiology/Biochemistry/Medical Biotechnology/ Biotechnology/

Genetics/Computer Science/Information Technology; B.Tech Computer Science/Information Technology; and BCA can apply for the programme