Cusat, NATPAC join hands to collaborate on research

March 15, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Engineering division at the School of Engineering of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research in various sectors.

The two institutions will join hands to carry out research in the areas of water, air, highway, engineering, traffic and transportation planning, road safety, transport economics, and management, according to a release.

The agreement will help in undertaking consultancy projects as per requirements across various sectors. The research topics include economic feasibility, public transport studies, social and economic impact analysis, transport energy and pollution, water transport, and innovative transport system applications.

CONNECT WITH US