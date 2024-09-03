Cusat law programme inaugurated

Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, on September 2 (Monday) expressed his desire to teach students as a visiting faculty at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

“Teaching students will give me the opportunity to gain more knowledge,” he said during his address at the inauguration of the five-year BSc Computer Science LLB (Hons) program at the N.R. Madhava Menon Interdisciplinary Center for Research Ethics and Protocol (ICREP) in Cusat.

Ethical reasoning was the foundation of contemporary law. As the world’s largest democracy, law students had a crucial role to play in shaping the future of legal systems around the world, he said according to a release issued by the varsity.

The first batch of the five-year program comprises 26 students. It includes 18 compulsory courses in Computer Science, two in English, 26 in Law, and four clinical courses approved by the Bar Council. Besides, the program offers 14 optional courses, such as Crimes and Criminology, Constitutional Law, Business Law, Law and Agriculture, and Intellectual Property Law. P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor, presided.