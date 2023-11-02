Cusat launches faculty start-up venture

November 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has launched its first faculty-driven start-up venture for the production of a custom-made probiotic and booster medium for organic waste management and disease control in aquaculture farms and backwater ponds.

Dr. Vrinda S., Assistant Professor, School of Environmental Studies, Dr. Jasmin C., Director, Enfys Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., and alumnus, Abhilash K.S., Young Professional II, Mariculture Division of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CUSATECH Foundation for the start-up venture named MSorita LLP, according to a release.

Designed by CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, the innovative microbial consortium (probiotic) was field tested in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kerala. The probiotic had reportedly increased income from fish farming ecosystems, especially shrimp farming. The start-up will initiate research and develop better and affordable products for aquaculture farming industries. It will also offer scientific services to assist aquaculture farmers, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.