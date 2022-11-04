Cusat launches Class 10,000 Clean Room to boost research

The Hindu Bureau November 04, 2022 21:25 IST

Clean Rooms are classified according to number and size of particles permitted per volume of air; Class 10,000 Clean Room has less than 10,000 particles per cubic foot

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has set up a Class 10,000 Clean Room to enhance research activities along with a sophisticated Femtosecond Laser facility at its Department of Physics. The Clean Room was constructed under the university’s Centre for Excellence in Advanced Materials by availing the government’s Plan Fund. Clean Rooms are classified according to the number and size of particles permitted per volume of air. The Class 10,000 Clean Room has less than 10,000 particles per cubic foot, according to an official release. The modern Femtosecond Laser facility at the Clean Room was set up at a cost of ₹3 crore. It produces ultrafast lasers in a matter of femtoseconds. The lab is part of interdepartmental research activities in physics, chemistry, photonics, biotechnology and polymer science under the Chancellor’s Award 2019.



