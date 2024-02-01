Cusat joins hands with institutions abroad for academic and research collaboration

February 01, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has joined hands with higher educational institutions abroad for launching joint academic programmes and research.

The varsity has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the James Cook University, Australia. The objective of the partnership is to start double degree programmes and research collaborations focusing on the School of Management Studies and School of Marine Sciences in the initial phase.

They also plan to introduce integrated 3+2 academic progression for the engineering departments. A proposal for joint research station by both the universities in the field of marine sciences has also been initiated, according to a communication.

The varsity has signed an MoU with UK’s Institute of Analytics (IoA) to enhance collaboration in the field of data science. The institute will associate with the varsity to upgrade the offerings in Data Science and Analytics to meet the education accreditation criteria of the IoA.

Various departments of the varsity including DDU Kaushal Kendra, Department of Computer Applications, Department of Computer Science, Department of Statistics, Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Department of Information Technology will be the beneficiaries of the collaboration.

The university has formalised a Memorandum of Cooperation with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) in Musandam, Sultanate of Oman. This strategic alliance signifies an earnest commitment to redefine maritime education norms, blending innovative methodologies and shared knowledge dissemination between the varsity’s Department of Ship Technology and UTAS, Musandam. The collaboration is expected to share the expertise of the Department of Ship Technology aimed at introducing specialised courses in Naval Architecture and Ship Building at UTAS, Musandam apart from faculty exchange, joint research and joint conferences.