Cusat joins hands with Geojit to set up centre of excellence

December 14, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Syndicate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has approved a proposal of Geojit Financial Services Limited to set up a centre of excellence in sustainability studies at a cost of ₹5 crore over a period of four years.

The project will be implemented using the corporate social responsibility funds of the firm, and it is aimed at using resources innovatively to strengthen the weakest links of the social strata, according to a release. The objectives include bringing them into the cycle of growth, development, and empowerment. The centre will undertake activities for people’s well-being, sustainability of the planet, and sustainable economic profit.

The six focus areas are research, academics, consulting, capacity building, innovation, and certification. Efforts will be made to establish an autonomous hub for creating high-quality scientists and entrepreneurs while engaging in global collaborations to create the best research output, academic rigour, and technical innovations, the release said.

The centre will support research on policy, strategy and operational aspects of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. It will initiate cross-department research works integrating scientific, technical, and social sciences knowledge.

The centre has plans to offer general courses/ graduate/postgraduate programmes focused on sustainability and specialised courses on subjects including climate change, circular economy, and sustainable supply chain with support from technical and scientific departments. It is expected to undertake the role of an innovation hub for such technologies and business models.

