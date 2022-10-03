Cusat installs water level monitoring facility in Cochin estuary

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 03, 2022 18:52 IST

A radar tide-gauge for monitoring water level variability has been installed in the Cochin estuary by researchers of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The system will measure real-time data on water level variability every minute and transmit the data instantaneously. The project was done with assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, according to an official communication.

The real-time retrieval of data was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan. The installation of the system was led by R. Sajeev, head of the department of Physical Oceanography, and V. Vijith, assistant professor.

The system's intended use includes predicting changes in sea level caused by storm surges, harbour oscillations, coastally propagating waves, inverse barometric effects due to atmospheric pressure fluctuations and tsunamis. The high-resolution water level data will help study the variability of the estuary and can be used to validate computer models used for predictions.

